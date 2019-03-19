Quantcast

Miller’s message for senators eyeing his job

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 19, 2019

The longest-serving Senate president in Maryland history and in the United States offered up advice to senators with visions of wielding his gavel: He's not going anywhere. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., who took over as leader of the chamber in 1987, said Monday that he understands there is a lot of speculation about ...

