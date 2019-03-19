Quantcast

Two more UMMS board members resign, four take leaves

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 19, 2019

Two more members of the University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors have resigned from the board following the emergence of details about their financial conflicts with the system, the board announced Wednesday. John W. Dillon and Robert L. Pevenstein resigned from the board Tuesday, board Chairman Stephen Burch said in a statement. Dillon is ...

