Quantcast

UMD School of Nursing, CCBC launch dual-admission partnership

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2019

The University of Maryland School of Nursing and the Community College of Baltimore County campuses in Essex and Catonsville have launched an agreement of dual admission that will enable a smooth transition from CCBC’s associate degree in nursing program to a Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Maryland. As part of UMSON’s continued effort to increase the number of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo