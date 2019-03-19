Quantcast

Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump hotel lawsuit

By: Associated Press March 19, 2019

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit that claims President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting profits from foreign and domestic officials through his hotel in Washington.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo