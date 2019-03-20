Quantcast

Baltimore to sell Gay Street properties for $1.24M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 20, 2019

Baltimore's spending board has approved the sale of city-owned downtown property, primarily along South Gay Street, to a private developer for $1.24 million. The Board of Estimates approved a land disposition agreement with LRP Guardian on Wednesday. The developer plans to build a mixed-use project with 62 residential units and 6,000 square feet of retail space ...

