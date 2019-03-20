Katie Chlada | SHIFT

SHIFT , a Baltimore headquartered consulting, executive membership and venture capital company, announced Katie Chlada has joined the firm as a consultant.

In her new position, Chlada will partner with organizations to advance their businesses by cultivating strong company cultures and driving employee engagement and performance. She will develop strategies and programs that will help clients navigate organizational change, promote leadership development and transform their businesses to innovate for the digital age.

Chlada has more than a decade of experience in strategic communications and strategy for global Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. Prior to joining SHIFT, Chlada was the director of communications for Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, Pfizer’s chief patient officer and executive vice president, and led Pfizer’s medical and public health engagement and reputation strategy.