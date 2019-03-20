Laura Lynn Thomas | Agnor Rapaport

Laura Lynn Thomas has joined Davis, Agnor, Rapaport and Skalny LLC as an attorney.

She will work primarily in its estate planning and probate practice groups. Thomas’ practice will focus on developing comprehensive estate plans to help clients preserve their legacies.

Prior to joining Davis Agnor, Thomas practiced estate planning and administration for private clients at a Bethesda law firm. She also served as a Tax Consultant in the Estate Tax Unit at the Comptroller of Maryland where she audited Maryland estate tax returns.