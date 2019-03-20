Quantcast

By: Jobs March 20, 2019

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE
AV-rated plaintiffs’ litigation firm with a national presence seeks litigation associate for Pikesville office to help victims of sexual abuse obtain compensation and justice through civil litigation. Candidate should have experience in litigation related to sexual crimes; prosecutorial experience in sex crimes, for example, would be very valuable. Excellent writing, research, and analytical skills a must. The more substantive trial experience, the better. The firm offers a competitive compensation and benefits package. Send cover letter, resume, and writing sample to
asjanet@jjsjustice.com

