LITIGATION ATTORNEY

Rockville law firm seeks a highly motivated, detailed oriented litigation attorney with exceptional interpersonal, communication, writing and research skills, well-rounded, and comfortable working independently.

Key Responsibilities:

• Drafting pleadings and motions

• Drafting and responding to written discovery

• Conducting and defending depositions

• Appearing in court and arguing motions

• Preparing for and attending multi-party, complex litigation trials

• Responsible for case management of complex civil litigation cases

Education and Qualification Requirements:

• Admission to MD and DC bar, active & good standing (required)

• Admission to VA bar (a plus, not required)

• 5-7 years civil litigation – significant medical malpractice defense litigation

experience preferred.

administrator@gleason-law.com Please send resume and salary requirements to:

