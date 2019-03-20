ADVERTISEMENT
LITIGATION ATTORNEY
Rockville law firm seeks a highly motivated, detailed oriented litigation attorney with exceptional interpersonal, communication, writing and research skills, well-rounded, and comfortable working independently.
Key Responsibilities:
• Drafting pleadings and motions
• Drafting and responding to written discovery
• Conducting and defending depositions
• Appearing in court and arguing motions
• Preparing for and attending multi-party, complex litigation trials
• Responsible for case management of complex civil litigation cases
Education and Qualification Requirements:
• Admission to MD and DC bar, active & good standing (required)
• Admission to VA bar (a plus, not required)
• 5-7 years civil litigation – significant medical malpractice defense litigation
experience preferred.
Please send resume and salary requirements to: administrator@gleason-law.com
