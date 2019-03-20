Quantcast

Committee discusses adultery repeal, move toward no-fault divorce

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 20, 2019

Members of a Senate committee contemplated the potential family law consequences of repealing the rarely charged crime of adultery and contemplated a broader discussion about moving toward no-fault divorce. Del. Kathleen M. Dumais, D-Montgomery, is making her second attempt in as many years to have adultery, a misdemeanor offense, repealed, calling the law "archaic" in committee ...

