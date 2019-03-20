Quantcast

Maryland lawmakers give final OK to $15 minimum wage

By: Associated Press March 20, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to raising the state's minimum wage from $10.10 to $15 an hour by 2025. Democrats who control the legislature agreed to compromise legislation and voted to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan. The Republican governor strongly criticized the measure Monday, saying it would "cost us ...

