Maryland MEP launches ‘Faces of Manufacturing’ video series

By: Sean Wallace March 20, 2019

The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) launched “Faces of Manufacturing,” a new video series showcasing the companies and individuals who comprise Maryland’s manufacturing community. The first “Faces of Manufacturing” episode features Henry and Tevin Hanks, twin brothers from Baltimore who currently work as a burning table operator and fabricator at Clark Machine. Both brothers experienced ...

