Walker & Dunlop arranges $45.2M for land refinancing deals

By: Sean Wallace March 20, 2019

Walker & Dunlop Inc. provided $45.2 million in financing for two parcels of land in Boca Raton and Miami, Florida, the Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company announced Wednesday. Miami-based Eric McGlynn and Kevin O'Grady, both managing directors in the company's capital markets group, arranged the nonrecourse loans, effectively lowering interest rates on each property's existing land loan. The first loan, totaling $33 million, was provided on behalf ...

