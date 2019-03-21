Quantcast

Chesapeake Beach councilman charged with wiretapping takes Alford plea

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 21, 2019

Former Maryland state police officer and current Chesapeake Beach Town Council member Stewart Cumbo was charged with illegal wiretapping after he recorded roughly 275 phone calls between July and November 2018 without notifying the other parties that they were being recorded, the Office of the State Prosecutor announced Thursday. Through his attorney, Cumbo said Thursday ...

