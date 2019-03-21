Quantcast

Divided Senate panel debates physician-assisted suicide bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 21, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – A Senate committee appeared deeply divided Thursday over legislation that would allow terminally ill patients to request and receive life-ending medication from their physicians who conclude they have at most six months to live. Sen. William C. “Will” Smith Jr., D-Montgomery, the bill’s chief sponsor and vice chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo