Financial Literacy Awards honor educators at annual event

Four individuals and one university were honored with Financial Education and Capability Awards during the sixth annual ceremony March 11 in Annapolis.

The winners were announced by the nonprofit groups CASH (Creating Assets, Savings and Hope) Campaign of Maryland, the Maryland Council on Economic Education and the Maryland State Department of Education. The winners were also recognized during the evening session that night by the Maryland General Assembly.

The Financial Education and Capability Awards Program highlights the dedication and success of public school teachers, community champions and outstanding organizations who deliver financial education including budgeting, careers and income, credit, savings, financial decision-making, and understanding values and habits about money. The awards were developed by the CASH Campaign of Maryland, in conjunction with the Maryland State Financial Education and Capability Commission, which is co-chaired by Baltimore County Democratic legislators Sen. Katherine Klausmeier and Del. Dana Stein to call attention to the importance of financial education to the lives of Marylanders.

The 2019 Financial Education and Capability Award winners were Havre de Grace Elementary School teacher Daniel Zubrowski, for organizing a Financial Literacy Fair using MCEE curriculum; Middletown Middle School teacher Melanie Stuart, for life skills training in a “store” model using Junior Achievement models; and Lansdowne High School teacher Mike Martin, for developing the “Academy of Finance” for financially struggling students and their families. Ronald Jennings, chair of CAFE Montgomery, received the Community Champion Award for being an inspiring educator and staff from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County won the Outstanding Organization Award for organizing the Financial Literacy & Education Committee to serve UMBC students.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.