Financial Literacy Awards honor educators at annual event

Daniel Zubrowski, left, a teacher at Havre de Grace Elementary School and winner of a 2019 Financial Education and Capability Award, speaks with state Sen. Bob Cassilly, R-Harford County during the sixth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Sue Rogan, left, the director of strategic partnerships with CASH Campaign of Maryland, congratulates Ron Jennings, chair of CAFE Montgomery, on winning the Community Champion award. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Del. Barrie S. Ciliberti, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, at lectern, speaks to the crowd at the sixth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. Joining him are Mary Ann Hewitt, center, executive director of the Maryland Council on Economic Education, and Melanie Stewart, a teacher at Middletown Middle School and winner of the Middle School Teacher Award. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Del. Adrienne Jones, far left, D-Baltimore County and House Speaker pro tem, poses for a photo with the five winners of the sixth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. From left holding their awards are Melanie Stuart, Middletown Middle School; Daniel Zubrowski, Havre de Grace Elementary School; Yvette Mozie-Ross of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; and Ron Jennings, chair of CAFE Montgomery; and Mike Martin, Lansdowne High School. Also joining the winners was Del. Dana Stein, D-Baltimore County, third from right, and Del. Eric Ebersole, D-Baltimore and Howard. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Daniel Zubrowski, center a teacher at Havre de Grace Elementary School, shows off his 2019 Financial Education and Capability Award. Joining him to celebrate are, from left, Robin McKinney, co-founder and CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland; Marquita Friday, a program manager with the Maryland State Department of Education; George Toepfer, supervisor of social studies at Havre de Grace Elementary School; Mary Ann Hewitt, executive director of the Maryland Council on Economic Education; Ronald C. Wooden Jr., principal of Havre de Grace Elementary School; and Patrice Ricciardi, director of business development with Freedom Financial Credit Union. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Ron Jennings, center, chair of CAFÉ Montgomery, accepts his award with Sue Rogan, left, the director of strategic partnerships with CASH Campaign of Maryland, and Robin McKinney, co-founder and CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Lansdowne High School teacher Mike Martin, center displays his 2019 Financial Education and Capability Award along with, from left, Marquita Friday, a program manager with the Maryland State Department of Education; Mary Ann Hewitt, executive director of the Maryland Council on Economic Education; Evan Richards, chief of staff for state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, D-Baltimore County and one of Martin’s former students; and Robin McKinney, co-founder and CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Celebrating the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s 2019 Outstanding Organization award at the sixth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards are, from left, Robin McKinney, co-founder and CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland; Dr. Tisa Silver Canady, a higher education and finance strategist specializing in collegiate financial education and wellness and a 2017 Community Champion Award winner; Yvette Mozie-Ross, vice provost for enrollment management and planning at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Grace Ichue, a student at UMBC; Del. Eric Ebersole, D-Baltimore and Howard counties; Trisha Wells, assistant vice provost for administration and finance at UMBC; Jeremy Matthews, with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at UMBC; Marie Lilly, associate director of foundation relations for institutional advancement at UMBC; and Sheldon Caplis, board chair of the CASH Campaign of Maryland. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Middletown Middle School teacher Melanie Stuart is joined by Del. Barrie S. Ciliberti, R-Frederick and Carroll counties as she displays her recognition during the sixth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. (Photo by Thomas Nappi)
Four individuals and one university were honored with Financial Education and Capability Awards during the sixth annual ceremony March 11 in Annapolis.
The winners were announced by the nonprofit groups CASH (Creating Assets, Savings and Hope) Campaign of Maryland, the Maryland Council on Economic Education and the Maryland State Department of Education. The winners were also recognized during the evening session that night by the Maryland General Assembly.
The Financial Education and Capability Awards Program highlights the dedication and success of public school teachers, community champions and outstanding organizations who deliver financial education including budgeting, careers and income, credit, savings, financial decision-making, and understanding values and habits about money. The awards were developed by the CASH Campaign of Maryland, in conjunction with the Maryland State Financial Education and Capability Commission, which is co-chaired by Baltimore County Democratic legislators Sen. Katherine Klausmeier and Del. Dana Stein to call attention to the importance of financial education to the lives of Marylanders.
The 2019 Financial Education and Capability Award winners were Havre de Grace Elementary School teacher Daniel Zubrowski, for organizing a Financial Literacy Fair using MCEE curriculum; Middletown Middle School teacher Melanie Stuart, for life skills training in a “store” model using Junior Achievement models; and Lansdowne High School teacher Mike Martin, for developing the “Academy of Finance” for financially struggling students and their families. Ronald Jennings, chair of CAFE Montgomery, received the Community Champion Award for being an inspiring educator and staff from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County won the Outstanding Organization Award for organizing the Financial Literacy & Education Committee to serve UMBC students.
