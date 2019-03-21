Quantcast

Baltimore mayor returns $100K from hospital system book deal

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 21, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that she has paid taxes on sales of her children's books and returned the most recent $100,000 she received from the University of Maryland Medical System, as leading state officials met to discuss how to address concerns about potential conflicts of interest with nearly a third of ...

