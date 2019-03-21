Quantcast

MedStar to pay $35 million over kickback allegations

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 21, 2019

MedStar Health will pay the United States a $35 million settlement to resolve allegations under the False Claims Act that the system paid kickbacks to cardiologists in exchange for patient referrals. Cardiologists at MidAtlantic Cardiovascular Associates received professional services contracts at Union Memorial Hospital and Franklin Square Hospital in exchange for referrals, the U.S. Attorney's office ...

