Michael Murchie | M&T Bank

M&T Bank Mid-Atlantic Area Executive Michael Murchie has been elected as an at-large member to the board of directors of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to creating a vibrant downtown community for Baltimore businesses, property owners, residents and employees.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore’s board of directors is made up of business and resident representatives and is currently chaired by Dr. Jay A. Perman, President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

As area executive for M&T Bank’s mid-Atlantic region, Murchie is responsible for the commercial banking activities in Maryland, Washington and northern and central Virginia. He also oversees the bank’s specialty businesses.