Quantcast

Northrop Realty opens Ellicott City office

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2019

Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, announced Thursday the opening of an office in Ellicott City, the latest in a series of new office openings as the residential real estate brokerage expands throughout the region. The new office at 10065 Baltimore National Pike covers 4,500 square feet and supports 30 real estate agents. The company ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo