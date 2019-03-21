Tabassum Majid | The Integrace Institute

Tabassum Majid, Ph.D., executive director of The Integrace Institute, was recognized as a leader in the field of long-term care and senior care and named a Rising Star in the nationwide 2019 McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards.

Majid joined the Integrace Institute in August 2016 as director of research and was promoted to executive director in 2017. Under her leadership, the Integrace Institute is bridging the gap between the academic world and senior living industry by driving person-centered research and education initiatives.

She is a member of the Maryland Governor’s Council on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders and contributes to the development and implementation of the Maryland State Plan.