Tech Tip: Claudia Towles

Let’s face it, being the boss (and a girl boss at that) has its challenges. We set the tone, creating the environment in which our businesses operate. As a leader, problem-solving and hard work are requisites for the success of our businesses. Leading requires the ability to control without suffocating, to manage without dictating and to inspire without overwhelming. It’s a balancing act and it’s not the easiest.

Whether you are a one-woman show or at the helm of a larger organization you have got 99 problems and extra time is not one. So, cue the productivity apps that make the crazy a little more tolerable.

GOOGLE CALENDAR

My life in one app. On top of organizing my own entries, Google Calendar allows me to integrate all of my schedules, with far-reaching integrations across applications. It’s the depository for all things in life in just one or two clicks. Soccer game? Order arrivals or contract deadlines? It is all there, in one place!

WUNDERLIST

List-Queen should be my middle name. If there is something to do, there is a checklist for it. We all get pulled in a million directions, and if you are like me, you have the attention span of a gnat. Because Wunderlist is web-based, I can have it synced across all my devices — my desktop, my laptop and my phone. Even better, I can delegate to staff and family.

PDF ESCAPE

On-the-go editing. This web-based editor allows me to quickly add text, upload docs, complete forms and share without much fuss.

PDF MERGY

If you handle tons of files or are getting scans in separate PDFs, this app is for you. Quickly combine and merge multiple PDFs in one file. Stay organized and keep things that should be together in one electronic file.

TURBOSCAN

I do not do well with paper. I am also a recovering perfectionist. This app is worth the $5. It stores your files electronically, effortlessly framing and efficiently scanning your documents. Gone are the days of illegible scans and wasted time trying to get those perfect corners.

CAMCARD

I did already mention my ongoing losing battle with paper, right? Well, that also includes business cards. This app takes care of multiple issues: a) legibly scans the card, b) imports the information to your phone contacts and c) can integrate with CRM software (sales force). Time saved (insert checkmark).

SLACK

Stop trying to track down that email or text to your team. Slack delivers a seamless, searchable interface that allows you to effectively communicate and deposit information for your team.

DOODLE

Stop the endless availability of emails. One email, one dashboard with everyone’s availability. Done. Meeting scheduled.

IFTTT

Stands for If This Then That. You can create triggers for apps and devices to talk to each other. I manage a ton of deliveries, orders, and social media channels. One thing triggers the other. It basically makes everything play nicely together and helps you be more productive.