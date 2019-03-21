Quantcast

The Baltimore Station expands corporate giving program

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2019

The Baltimore Station, an organization that supports individuals dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder with residential and community based therapy programs, Thursday added  RBR-Technologies, a veteran-owned IT engineering and consulting firm, to its “Friends of The Station” giving program. The $3,000 commitment from RBR Technologies qualifies it as a bronze level partner in the program. ...

