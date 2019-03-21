timothy Lee | M&T Bank

M&T Bank commercial real estate banking officer Timothy Lewis has been named to the board of directors of the Baltimore African American Homebuilders Cooperative, which connects African American non-profits with for-profit home builders to leverage their building, purchasing, and intellectual bandwidth and increase the number of African American affordable home builders and homeowners in greater Baltimore.

Lewis was elected as an at-large member during Baltimore African American Homebuilders Cooperative board meeting Feb. 28.

In his role as banking officer on M&T Bank’s commercial real estate team for the greater Washington and Virginia regions, which includes Baltimore, Lewis assists in managing relationships and underwriting new loans under the bank’s portfolio.