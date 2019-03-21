Quantcast

UMMS CEO Chrencik to take leave of absence

By: Tim Curtis and Bryan P. Sears March 21, 2019

Robert A. Chrencik, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, will take a temporary leave of absence at the request of the system's board of directors, the system announced Thursday. The leave comes as the board and the system are facing growing scrutiny over contracts given to members of the board. Chrencik's leave ...

