Mueller concludes Russia probe, delivers report to AG Barr

No further indictments recommended, Justice Department official says

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Chad Day March 22, 2019

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia investigation that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency, entangled Trump's family and resulted in criminal charges against some of the president's closest associates. Mueller is not recommending any further indictments in the investigation, according to ...

