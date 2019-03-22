Quantcast

Senate confirms three judges to Md. appellate courts

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 22, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – With no dissenting votes, the Senate on Friday confirmed Gov. Larry Hogan’s three nominees for Maryland’s top and intermediate appellate courts. Easton lawyer Brynja McDivitt Booth will take a seat on the Court of Appeals and Calvert County Circuit Judge E. Gregory Wells and Bethesda attorney Steven B. Gould will join the intermediate Court ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo