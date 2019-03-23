Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Trio confirmed to Md. appellate courts; UMMS board rocked by disclosures

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2019

Two attorneys and a circuit court judge sailed through a confirmation vote this week to take spots on the Maryland appellate courts, while the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors was rocked with three resignations and its CEO took a leave of absence amid growing scrutiny over contracts given to members. With no dissenting ...

