What I’ve learned working in family law

I have a plaque in my office with this quote:

“Your job is not to judge. Your job is to lift the fallen, to restore the broken, and to heal the hurting.”

2019 marks a decade of learning about and working in family law. Above all, I’ve learned that every client has a unique family situation.

Here are a few lessons I’ve learned after a decade of working in family law:

Judge’s decisions are unpredictable. Even if you have the toughest, most complicated case and you think you are going to lose, there is no way to know what the judge will decide. That is why it is best for both parties to go through mediation and settle cases outside of court.

Cheating happens because one person is miserable. Typically, it is not because they were looking for someone else; it’s because they were so miserable that they just found someone else.

In the past, you needed to prove a reason for getting a divorce. Just because you are unhappy didn’t mean you could file for divorce. Now, anyone can get divorced if they are unhappy.

People often say things that they don’t mean. During a separation or divorce, arguments can get heated and emotional. Cursing, threatening — and then a parent is accused of domestic violence or met with a restraining order.

Family law cases become the stereotypical, nightmarish family law case you see on TV when one party takes on the role of uncooperative spouse. There is no negotiating with crazy.

Last, although the job is difficult, being a family law attorney is extremely rewarding. I am able to help people through the toughest time in their life, and see them grow and start a new and better chapter in their life. How many people can say they are able to do that in their line of work?