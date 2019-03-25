Christopher Rosenthal | Vallit Advisors

Christopher Rosenthal has joined Vallit Advisors, an upstart consulting firm focused solely on dispute, valuation and forensic accounting services, as a partner in the firm.

Rosenthal was previously a Director at Ellin & Tucker, where he led the accounting firm’s disputes, forensics and valuation services practice. Rosenthal is widely regarded as one of the preeminent dispute and valuation experts in the industry.

Rosenthal is a nationally-recognized expert on commercial damages, valuation and forensic accounting. He is well-recognized for his work in the courtroom as an expert witness, having testified in 75 bench or jury trials and having given deposition testimony in over 150 cases. A veteran speaker, Rosenthal has frequently addressed professional conferences on a local, state and national level.