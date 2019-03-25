Quantcast

Christopher Rosenthal | Vallit Advisors

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2019

rosenthal-christopher-vallit-advisorsChristopher Rosenthal has joined Vallit Advisors, an upstart consulting firm focused solely on dispute, valuation and forensic accounting services, as a partner in the firm.

Rosenthal was previously a Director at Ellin & Tucker, where he led the accounting firm’s disputes, forensics and valuation services practice. Rosenthal is widely regarded as one of the preeminent dispute and valuation experts in the industry.

Rosenthal is a nationally-recognized expert on commercial damages, valuation and forensic accounting. He is well-recognized for his work in the courtroom as an expert witness, having testified in 75 bench or jury trials and having given deposition testimony in over 150 cases. A veteran speaker, Rosenthal has frequently addressed professional conferences on a local, state and national level.

 

 

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo