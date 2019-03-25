Quantcast

Ethics panel recommends Jalisi be reprimanded for workplace bullying

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 25, 2019

A legislative ethics panel is recommending a Democratic delegate be reprimanded and required to attend anger management classes after allegations he engaged in an ongoing pattern of bullying and abusive workplace behavior. The Joint Legislative Ethics Committee is recommending Del. Hasan M. "Jay" Jalisi, D-Baltimore County, be stripped of his staff as a result of allegations that date ...

