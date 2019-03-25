Quantcast

Locked up on lies from jailhouse ‘witnesses’

The authors spent a total of 47 years in prison for crimes they did not commit

By: Special to The Daily Record James Owens and Clarence Shipley March 25, 2019

What would a person say to get out of jail? We both learned the answer the hard way, when false jailhouse witness testimony sent us to prison for crimes we did not commit. I, James Owens, spent 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of a Baltimore college student, until DNA evidence proved my ...

