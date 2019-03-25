Quantcast

Skincare firm ditching Texas for Maryland

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 25, 2019

Skincare company Shankara plans to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing from Texas to Maryland. The firm intends to move its operations this summer from San Antonio to space near Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Shankara leased roughly 8,200 square feet in the 70,000-square-foot building at the 899 Airport Park Road in the Cromwell Business Park, according ...

