Terbium receives $2M investment from eBay founder

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 25, 2019

Baltimore cybersecurity firm Terbium Labs will receive a $2 million investment from the founder of eBay as it looks to expand its dark web products. Pierre Omidyar, who took eBay public in 1998, and his wife, Pam Omidyar, invested $2 million in Terbium to expand its Matchlight product and to grow its sales and marketing efforts. “Data ...

