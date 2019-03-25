Quantcast

Using technology to build, nurture relationships with clients

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 25, 2019

Across industries, service providers – including lawyers -- are trying to learn as much as they can about their clients. Thanks to client relationship management software and other tools, such as social media platforms, attorneys are able to build long-term relationships with current and prospective clients that are not tied to a specific legal matter. Engagement can ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo