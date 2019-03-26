Quantcast

Baltimore Homecoming to return in October

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2019

Baltimore Homecoming, an event designed to bring accomplished Baltimore “alumni” back to the area and mobilize investment by connecting them with the city’s remarkable leaders and doers, is returning for a second year Oct. 16-18. The second annual Baltimore Homecoming will build on last year’s event with more opportunities for expats to connect with Baltimore nonprofit, community ...

