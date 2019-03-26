Quantcast

Baltimore files potential class action against banks alleging rate fixing

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 26, 2019

Baltimore filed a potential class action lawsuit in New York Monday against a group of banks the city says conspired to fix interest rates of variable rate demand obligations, or VRDOs. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges Bank of America, Barclays, BMO, Citi, Fifth Third, Goldman Sachs, JP ...

