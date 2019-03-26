Quantcast

EEOC reaches $31,000 settlement with Laurel company

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 26, 2019

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has a reached a $31,000 settlement with Protocall Communications Inc. to resolve claims that the Laurel-based marketing company discriminated against an employee with dyslexia, the federal agency announced Tuesday. Protocall Communications brought in the employee for a three-day training program, which included reading a script. The trainer was concerned about ...

