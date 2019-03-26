FEATURED MOVER | Steve Prichett, Evergreen Advisors

Steve Prichett was named managing director of Evergreen Advisors, a middle market investment bank and corporate advisory firm, with offices in Columbia and McLean, Virginia.

Prior to Evergreen, Steve was was a partner of Vicour, a Baltimore based private equity firm. At Vicour Steve led multiple sourcing and acquisition efforts for portfolio companies, including leading the operations and ultimate sale of Chesapeake Ceramics in 2018. Prichett joined Vicour in February of 2007 from Stifel Nicolaus where he led multiple IPOs and acquisitions including NCI, ICF Consulting, Maximus and CACI among others.

Prichett was with Stifel Nicolaus/Legg Mason for eight years where he provided investment banking services primarily to aerospace, defense and government services companies. His executed deal value is over $2.3 billion through a range of transactions including representing buyers and sellers, raising private capital and public equity.

ABOUT STEVE PRICHETT

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in Russian language from Drew University; Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in international economics; MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business in finance.

If you had not chosen banking and finance as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

International economic development – I love travel and the challenge of working in less structured environments while helping people

Favorite vacation:

My family and I spent several weeks last summer in southern Italy and Sicily driving through small towns. The food, wine and people were amazing.

When I want to relax, I … :

I spend time with my wife and teenage kids, if they will let me. If not, I play squash and run.

Favorite book:

Right now I am reading “Naked Statistics,” which provides insights into the power of statistics for both good and bad and how they are used and misused in everyday life. One of my all-time favorite books is “Crime and Punishment” (I was a Russian language major).

Favorite quotation:

“Be yourself, everyone else is already taken” — Oscar WIlde