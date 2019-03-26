Quantcast

Md. House to vote Wednesday on whether to reprimand Jalisi

Ethics panel says he bullies his staff; Jalisi says he's victim of 'smear campaign'

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 26, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The House of Delegates Wednesday will vote on whether to reprimand Del. Hasan "Jay" Jalisi after the Baltimore County Democrat was accused of fostering a toxic workplace in a report from the legislature's ethics committee. Delegates are expected to follow the recommendation of the legislature's Joint Ethics Committee, which concluded Jalisi should be reprimanded ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo