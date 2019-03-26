Quantcast

Justices weigh constitutionality of Maryland district

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 26, 2019

WASHINGTON – Based on questions and comments from justices Tuesday, Maryland’s currently configured westernmost congressional district appears to stand no chance of survival if the Supreme Court holds unconstitutional the intentional redrawing of a district to favor one political party, in this case Democrats. The high court considered the issue as it heard Maryland Solicitor General ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo