Extradited: Irish-American man allegedly spread child porn

By: Associated Press March 26, 2019

GREENBELT — An Irish-American man has been extradited from Ireland to the United States on charges that he helped distribute child porn on the darknet. The Baltimore Sun reports the U.S. Attorney's Office says 33-year-old duel citizen Eric Eoin Marques has a Wednesday hearing in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland on charges of conspiracy to advertise and distribute ...

