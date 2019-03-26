Quantcast

Md. gained 3,700 new tech-related jobs in 2018, report indicates

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2019

Technology-related employment in Maryland grew by more than 3,700 new jobs in 2018 and the tech sector increased its contribution to the state's economy, according to Cyberstates 2019,  a guide to national, state and metropolitan area tech sector and tech workforce analytics published annually by CompTIA, a technology industry association. Net tech employment grew by an estimated 3,725 jobs in ...

