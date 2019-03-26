Quantcast

Pride of Baltimore II to make 2019 season debut Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2019

Pride of Baltimore II will escort the 249-foot three-masted Dutch clipper Stad Amsterdam in to Baltimore Thursday morning. Pride of Baltimore II, Baltimore's tall ship, after returning from her season debut in Annapolis on Maryland Day, will meet Stad Amsterdam around 9 a.m. off Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. The two tall ships will then sail in company to ...

