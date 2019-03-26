Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop secures capital for Class A apartment development

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Tuesday its investment sales group, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales, assisted in the capitalization for the construction of Mosby University City, a 309-unit, Class A apartment development in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Walker & Dunlop team was led by managing directors Telly Fathaly and Elliot Howell, who advised the property developer, Middleburg. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo