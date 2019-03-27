Quantcast

Proposed Baltimore budget hits property tax cut milestone

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 27, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's administration's proposed budget achieves a goal set by her predecessor to reduce property tax rates charged homeowners by 20 cents by fiscal year 2020.

