Quantcast

Baltimore mayor’s $500K book deal draws intense criticism

By: Associated Press David McFadden March 27, 2019

A search is underway in Maryland for "Healthy Holly" — not a fugitive or a missing citizen, but a self-published children's book series authored by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and sold for half a million dollars to a health care system whose board of directors she sat on for nearly two decades. Since 2011, Pugh received ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo