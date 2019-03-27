Barb Clapp | Clapp Communications

Barb Clapp, director of client relations and strategy at Clapp Communications, was appointed secretary of the Signal 13 Foundation’s board of directors.

Clapp has served on the Foundation’s board since 2014 and is co-chair of its annual crab feast, whose proceeds benefit qualified police personnel and their families. This past year, the event achieved an all-time high fundraising goal.

The Signal 13 Foundation provides financial assistance to qualified Baltimore Police Department personnel, both civilian and sworn, who experience unexpected personal financial mishap and funds college scholarships for the children of active duty members. It also organizes events that support the foundation’s mission and serve to foster community and good will among the members of the police department and the public.