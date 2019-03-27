Quantcast

Boat Maryland Week coming to Annapolis

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

The Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM), in partnership with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, The Annapolis Boat Shows, Visit Maryland and the Symmetry Agency, will present the inaugural Boat Maryland Week April 26 to May 5 in Annapolis. A range of events are incorporated into the larger 10-day Boat Maryland Week. Visitors and boaters can experience ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo