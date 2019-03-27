Quantcast

COMPTROLLER OF THE TREASURY v. LEADVILLE INSURANCE COMPANY

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Tax law -- Corporate income tax -- Insurance company Following an audit of Macy’s Retail Holding, Inc. (“MRHI”), the Comptroller for the Treasury (“the Comptroller”) assessed Leadville Ins. Co. (“Appellee”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Macy’s, Inc., $23,831,054.34 in tax, penalties, and interest on intercompany interest payments it received from MRHI during the 1996-2003 tax years. ...

